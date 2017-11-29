The popular Ambassador Auditorium in the CAW Student Center at the University of Windsor has been renamed the Alumni Auditorium.

According to University president, Dr. Alan Wildeman the naming recognizes the UWindsor Alumni Association’s ongoing and significant contributions to the University.

“This building is a student centre. Rather than leaving past, present, and future students with the impression that the name of this room is somehow linked to the bridge to the U.S., it will now be named in honour of what our students become when they graduate,” he said. “I thank the University of Windsor Alumni Association for all of its support and efforts.”