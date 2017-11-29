Two people from Windsor are facing multiple charges after a police investigation into a spree of nine break and enters to apartment buildings over a four-day period was launched in October.

Police say that many of the break and enters also involved theft of vehicles, theft of personal property and property damage.

Investigators identified and arrested two suspects believed responsible for the spree.

Melvin Jackson, a 30-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with ten counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, six counts of possess identity documents of another person, breach probation, nine counts of break and enter, ten counts of mischief (property damage), possess break and enter tool, two counts of theft under $5,000 and theft of motor vehicle.

Sara Chiarotti, a 28-year-old female from Windsor, is charged with ten counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, six counts of possess identity documents of another person, breach probation, four counts of break and enter,

eight counts of mischief (property damage) under $5,000, and two counts of theft under $5,000.