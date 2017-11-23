After extensive renovations to the former Quality Suites in Downtown Windsor, the Marriott International’s TownePlace Suites is now open.

The new TownePlace Suites Windsor features 128 suites and is operated as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Sunray Group of Hotels, based in Toronto.

“We are excited to introduce the TownePlace Suites brand to the Windsor area,” said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, TownePlace Suites. “At TownePlace Suites, we get it. We want to go above and beyond to do everything we can to make our guests feel comfortable. We encourage our guests to be real, and help them to do so by providing a seamless residential atmosphere with a friendly staff who genuinely care about our guests. That is what our brand is all about, and this property is a great example of that.”

Ideal for travellers who need accommodations for longer stays, this new property offers studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas.

The suites feature full kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, adjustable work spaces with built-in shelves and lighting, a flat screen television, and new bedding. Most rooms also feature the Home Office Suite, designed to provide guests with plenty of storage and flexible space to spread out and make it their own.

Guests can create their own complimentary hot breakfast every morning in the lobby area, and can fire up their stay by grilling dinner on their outdoor Weber grills.

Other hotel amenities include a meeting room, an exercise room open 24 hours per day, laundry facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and on-site business services, including copying, faxing and printing.