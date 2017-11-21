Two Toronto men were arrested after fleeing both Essex OPP and Amherstburg Police.

The incident started just before noon, Monday, when an OPP officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Essex County Road 20 in Harrow.

As the vehicle pulled over, the passenger fled on foot and the vehicle continued westbound through town.

The passenger was located by officers in the vicinity and was arrested.

A short time later the same vehicle was observed by an Amherstburg Police officer in the area of Essex County Roads 11 and 18.

Police say the vehicle failed to stop for the Amherstburg officer and was seen entering a parking lot on Essex County Road 12.

The driver fled the vehicle on foot and the area was searched by the OPP Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team. The driver was located and was arrested.

Prince Charles, age 21, of North York was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and driving while suspended.

Tracy Walker, age 21, of North York was charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance and possession of a schedule 2 substance.