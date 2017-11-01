Three Dog Night will celebrate their 4th decade with a night of memorable iconic music at The Colosseum on Thursday, February 1st at 8pm.

In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night. The Grammy-nominated band’s hits wind through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures — songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize Three Dog Night’s continuing popularity.

Three Dog Night maintain an aggressive, year-round touring schedule of over 70 dates a year. The band, including Danny Hutton (founder/lead vocalist), Michael Allsup (guitar), Paul Kingery (bass/vocals), Pat Bautz (drums), and David Morgan (vocalist), takes pride in performing their hit filled concerts for generation-spanning audiences.

Tickets start at $20 Canadian + applicable taxes and will go on sale at noon on Friday, November 10th.