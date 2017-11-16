Three companies have been fined after a worked was injured during the construction of the South West Detention Centre on May 28th, 2013.

According to investigations, while the building was under construction, a worker was cleaning a circuit breaker compartment with a conductive tool.

The worker made contact with live electricity and was injured in an arc flash that produced a large ball of fire. Another worker used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. The injured worker required hospitalization.

Bondfield Construction Company Limited of Concord was convicted on two counts and fined $175,000.

J.M.R. Electric of Exeter was contracted by Bondfield to perform electrical installations at the project. They were convicted on two counts and fined $75,000.

Toromont Industries of Concord was contracted with J.M.R. Electric for a portion of the electrical work and the employer of the injured worker. They were convicted on three counts and fined $210,000.

The court also imposed a 25-per-cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.