Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

These gorgeous kittens are the last in a litter of seven absolutely adorable kittens still looking for their fur-ever homes… and we are still looking for a family wanting to add fun, rambunctious and adorable fur babies to their brood!

In addition to purring like a lion, Jade (left), who was the runt of the litter, is a curious little girl who loves nothing more than to relax on your chest (and has a habit of suckling when she settles in!) or sit in a sunny window watching the world go by. She is described by her Foster Mom as “just the sweetest little thing” and a cuddle butt who is playful and loves to chase her brother around the house. Don’t let her sweet reserved demeanour fool you though, she can take down her bigger brother in a snap!

A couple of Jade’s other favourite things are to perch herself on the top roost of the cat tree and to play with you… well not just with you, with absolutely anything… a cardboard box, a shoelace, a paper towel tube – you name it!

When it comes to Pumpkin, he’s described as an “all round perfect kitty.” He is playful, goofy, sweet, cuddly, and curious and, if that isn’t enough for you, his amber eyes are just riveting. He’ll be running around playing with the other kitties and then climb up on your lap and collapse into a furry orange heap and start his purring. He like his cat tree, anything stringy that moves and he LOVES his feather toy from Dollarama. He gets along very well with other cats (unknown about dogs) but doesn’t do well around other cats when he’s had catnip. Oh, and they’re working on his counter surfing (geesh, you’d think he doesn’t get fed!).

Interested in one or the other (or both) of these gorgeous feline specimens then please fill out an adoption application at www.scarescue.org to start the process. Their adoption fee is $175 for one kitty or $325 for this brother/sister duo and includes up-to-date vaccinations, flea treatment, deworming, microchip, spay/neuter and six weeks of pet health insurance.