Friday November 24th, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History
Friday November 24th, 2017
New Exhibit: J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History
Tilbury Santa Parade
Friday November 24th, 2017
Tilbury Highschool
GHOST LIGHT PLAYERS PRESENTS: OKNO
Friday November 24th, 2017
Atellier Virginianne Gallery of Sho - Art, Spirit & Performance
9th Annual Life After Fifty Health & Information Fair
Friday November 24th, 2017
Caesars Windsor - Augustus Ballroom
Gingerbread Warming House
Friday November 24th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park
Essex Town Hall Tree Lighting
Friday November 24th, 2017
Essex Town Hall
Amherstburg River Lights
Friday November 24th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park and Navy Yard Park
6th Annual Handmade Christmas Extravaganza
Friday November 24th, 2017
The WFCU Centre
The Gift of The Magi
Friday November 24th, 2017
WCF Youth Centre
Kingsville Fantasy of Lights
Friday November 24th, 2017
Lakeside Park
White Feather Winter Sale
Friday November 24th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
University Players presents THE 39 STEPS adapted by Patrick Barlow
Friday November 24th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
Pre Christmas Gathering With Olden Yonge
Friday November 24th, 2017
The Riverside Royal Canadian Legion Br 255
J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History
Saturday November 25th, 2017
New Exhibit: J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History
EPIC Taste The Season
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Epic Wine Country
SWYSC Youth Recreational Indoor Soccer League
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Central Park Athletics
Christmas Craft and Gift Show
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Serbian Centre
GHOST LIGHT PLAYERS PRESENTS: OKNO
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Atellier Virginianne Gallery of Sho - Art, Spirit & Performance
Yoga in the Gallery at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
2nd Annual Christmas Vendors Market
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Migration Community Hall
Leamington Light Up The Night Christmas Parade
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Downtown Leamington
Past Life Tarot Readings with Rebecca Goldstein
Saturday November 25th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Amherstburg Santa Claus Parade
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Downtown Amherstburg
Christmas House Tours
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Downtown Amherstburg
Gingerbread Warming House
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park
Deck the Holidays Workshop
Saturday November 25th, 2017
John R. Park Homestead Conservation Area
Erie Wildlife Rescue Christmas Yard & Bake Sale
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Erie Wildlife Rescue
Christmas Farmers Market
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Cindys Home and Garden
Amherstburg River Lights
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park and Navy Yard Park
Windsor Express vs. Halifax Hurricanes – Home Opener
Saturday November 25th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Winterfest in Downtown Windsor
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Downtown Windsor
6th Annual Handmade Christmas Extravaganza
Saturday November 25th, 2017
The WFCU Centre
The Gift of The Magi
Saturday November 25th, 2017
WCF Youth Centre
Kingsville Fantasy of Lights
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Lakeside Park
Henna with Pixie By Design
Saturday November 25th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
University Players presents THE 39 STEPS adapted by Patrick Barlow
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
Holiday House Tours
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park
University Players presents THE 39 STEPS adapted by Patrick Barlow
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
3rd Annual Twas the Month before Christmas Gift and Craft Show
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Holiday Inn & Suites Ambassador Bridge
Teddy Bear Holiday Jam
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Capitol Theatre
Christmas Gift & Drive
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Walkerville Brewery
Kids Concerts – Windsor Symphony Orchestra
Saturday November 25th, 2017
The Capitol Theatre
Christmas Gift & Drive
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Walkervillke Brewery
Belle River BIA Tree Lighting Celebration
Saturday November 25th, 2017
Optimist Park
J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History
Sunday November 26th, 2017
New Exhibit: J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History
EPIC Taste The Season
Sunday November 26th, 2017
Epic Wine Country
Christmas Craft and Gift Show
Sunday November 26th, 2017
Serbian Centre
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday November 26th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Crawling to Cruising Mom & Baby Yoga
Sunday November 26th, 2017
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
FREE DAY – Holiday Arts & Craft Sale
Sunday November 26th, 2017
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Christmas House Tours
Sunday November 26th, 2017
Downtown Amherstburg
Gingerbread Warming House
Sunday November 26th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park
Erie Wildlife Rescue Christmas Yard & Bake Sale
Sunday November 26th, 2017
Erie Wildlife Rescue
Christmas Farmers Market
Sunday November 26th, 2017
Cindys Home and Garden
Amherstburg River Lights
Sunday November 26th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park and Navy Yard Park
6th Annual Handmade Christmas Extravaganza
Sunday November 26th, 2017
The WFCU Centre
The Gift of The Magi
Sunday November 26th, 2017
WCF Youth Centre
Kingsville Fantasy of Lights
Sunday November 26th, 2017
Lakeside Park
Holiday House Tours
Sunday November 26th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park
University Players presents THE 39 STEPS adapted by Patrick Barlow
Sunday November 26th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
Romantic Germany
Sunday November 26th, 2017
Heritage Auditorium, University of Windsor
Northern Banner Releasing presents “Considering Love & Other Magic” – A film by Dave Schultz
Sunday November 26th, 2017
SilverCity Windsor Cinemas
Comment With Facebook