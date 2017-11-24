ClearNow
11 °C
52 °F
ClearFri
11 °C
51 °F		OvercastSat
7 °C
45 °F		ClearSun
4 °C
40 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday November 24th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday November 24th, 2017

Arts Events

J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History

Friday November 24th, 2017
New Exhibit: J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History
Christmas Events

Tilbury Santa Parade

Friday November 24th, 2017
Tilbury Highschool
Theatre Events

GHOST LIGHT PLAYERS PRESENTS: OKNO

Friday November 24th, 2017
Atellier Virginianne Gallery of Sho - Art, Spirit & Performance
Health Events

9th Annual Life After Fifty Health & Information Fair

Friday November 24th, 2017
Caesars Windsor - Augustus Ballroom
Christmas Events

Gingerbread Warming House

Friday November 24th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park
Christmas Events

Essex Town Hall Tree Lighting

Friday November 24th, 2017
Essex Town Hall
Christmas Events

Amherstburg River Lights

Friday November 24th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park and Navy Yard Park
Christmas Events

6th Annual Handmade Christmas Extravaganza

Friday November 24th, 2017
The WFCU Centre
Christmas Events

The Gift of The Magi

Friday November 24th, 2017
WCF Youth Centre
Christmas Events

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Friday November 24th, 2017
Lakeside Park
Community Events

White Feather Winter Sale

Friday November 24th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Theatre Events

University Players presents THE 39 STEPS adapted by Patrick Barlow

Friday November 24th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
Christmas Events

Pre Christmas Gathering With Olden Yonge

Friday November 24th, 2017
The Riverside Royal Canadian Legion Br 255

Saturday November 25th, 2017

Arts Events

J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History

Saturday November 25th, 2017
New Exhibit: J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History
Christmas Events

EPIC Taste The Season

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Epic Wine Country
Community Events

SWYSC Youth Recreational Indoor Soccer League

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Central Park Athletics
Christmas Events

Christmas Craft and Gift Show

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Serbian Centre
Theatre Events

GHOST LIGHT PLAYERS PRESENTS: OKNO

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Atellier Virginianne Gallery of Sho - Art, Spirit & Performance
Arts Events

Yoga in the Gallery at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Christmas Events

2nd Annual Christmas Vendors Market

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Migration Community Hall
Christmas Events

Leamington Light Up The Night Christmas Parade

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Downtown Leamington
Community Events

Past Life Tarot Readings with Rebecca Goldstein

Saturday November 25th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Christmas Events

Amherstburg Santa Claus Parade

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Downtown Amherstburg
Christmas Events

Christmas House Tours

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Downtown Amherstburg
Christmas Events

Gingerbread Warming House

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park
Christmas Events

Deck the Holidays Workshop

Saturday November 25th, 2017
John R. Park Homestead Conservation Area
Christmas Events

Erie Wildlife Rescue Christmas Yard & Bake Sale

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Erie Wildlife Rescue
Christmas Events

Christmas Farmers Market

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Cindys Home and Garden
Christmas Events

Amherstburg River Lights

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park and Navy Yard Park
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. Halifax Hurricanes – Home Opener

Saturday November 25th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Christmas Events

Winterfest in Downtown Windsor

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Downtown Windsor
Christmas Events

6th Annual Handmade Christmas Extravaganza

Saturday November 25th, 2017
The WFCU Centre
Christmas Events

The Gift of The Magi

Saturday November 25th, 2017
WCF Youth Centre
Christmas Events

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Lakeside Park
Community Events

Henna with Pixie By Design

Saturday November 25th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Theatre Events

University Players presents THE 39 STEPS adapted by Patrick Barlow

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
Christmas Events

Holiday House Tours

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park
Theatre Events

University Players presents THE 39 STEPS adapted by Patrick Barlow

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
Christmas Events

3rd Annual Twas the Month before Christmas Gift and Craft Show

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Holiday Inn & Suites Ambassador Bridge
Christmas Events

Teddy Bear Holiday Jam

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Capitol Theatre
Christmas Events

Christmas Gift & Drive

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Walkerville Brewery
Music Events

Kids Concerts – Windsor Symphony Orchestra

Saturday November 25th, 2017
The Capitol Theatre
Christmas Events

Christmas Gift & Drive

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Walkervillke Brewery
Christmas Events

Belle River BIA Tree Lighting Celebration

Saturday November 25th, 2017
Optimist Park

Sunday November 26th, 2017

Arts Events

J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History

Sunday November 26th, 2017
New Exhibit: J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History
Christmas Events

EPIC Taste The Season

Sunday November 26th, 2017
Epic Wine Country
Christmas Events

Christmas Craft and Gift Show

Sunday November 26th, 2017
Serbian Centre
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday November 26th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Health Events

Crawling to Cruising Mom & Baby Yoga

Sunday November 26th, 2017
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Christmas Events

FREE DAY – Holiday Arts & Craft Sale

Sunday November 26th, 2017
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Christmas Events

Christmas House Tours

Sunday November 26th, 2017
Downtown Amherstburg
Christmas Events

Gingerbread Warming House

Sunday November 26th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park
Christmas Events

Erie Wildlife Rescue Christmas Yard & Bake Sale

Sunday November 26th, 2017
Erie Wildlife Rescue
Christmas Events

Christmas Farmers Market

Sunday November 26th, 2017
Cindys Home and Garden
Christmas Events

Amherstburg River Lights

Sunday November 26th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park and Navy Yard Park
Christmas Events

6th Annual Handmade Christmas Extravaganza

Sunday November 26th, 2017
The WFCU Centre
Christmas Events

The Gift of The Magi

Sunday November 26th, 2017
WCF Youth Centre
Christmas Events

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Sunday November 26th, 2017
Lakeside Park
Christmas Events

Holiday House Tours

Sunday November 26th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park
Theatre Events

University Players presents THE 39 STEPS adapted by Patrick Barlow

Sunday November 26th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
Music Events

Romantic Germany

Sunday November 26th, 2017
Heritage Auditorium, University of Windsor
Film Events

Northern Banner Releasing presents “Considering Love & Other Magic” – A film by Dave Schultz

Sunday November 26th, 2017
SilverCity Windsor Cinemas

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook