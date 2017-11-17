OvercastNow
Friday November 17th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday November 17th, 2017

Christmas Events

Chatham Santa Claus Parade 2017

Friday November 17th, 2017
Downtown Chatham
Theatre Events

GHOST LIGHT PLAYERS PRESENTS: OKNO

Friday November 17th, 2017
Atellier Virginianne Gallery of Sho - Art, Spirit & Performance
Arts Events

Perfect Pairings Fundraiser at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Friday November 17th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Arts Events

Friday Night Flight Club – Pole Doubles

Friday November 17th, 2017
Breathe Pilates and Fitness
Food Events

Yoga & Wine

Friday November 17th, 2017
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Arts Events

14th Annual Art Exhibition by Rashmi Dadwal

Friday November 17th, 2017
Artspeak Gallery
Christmas Events

Holiday Craft Show

Friday November 17th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Christmas Events

Walkerville Holiday Walk 2017

Friday November 17th, 2017
Walkerville, Ontario
Community Events

Universal Children’s Day at Adventure Bay

Friday November 17th, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Theatre Events

Lysistrata by Korda

Friday November 17th, 2017
Kordazone Theatre
Arts Events

Windsor’s First Rock & Gem & Jewelry Show

Friday November 17th, 2017
The Market Square
Community Events

P.A day Fit Camp

Friday November 17th, 2017
Springz Trampoline and Amusement Park
Christmas Events

Downtown Holiday Night

Friday November 17th, 2017
Downtown Amherstburg
Arts Events

New Members Show Reception @ the Walkerville Artists’ Co-op

Friday November 17th, 2017
Walkerville Artists' Co-op
Arts Events

AGW’s Perfect Pairings

Friday November 17th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Arts Events

J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History

Friday November 17th, 2017
Saturday November 18th, 2017

Food Events

Barbados’ 51st Anniversary Celebration Dinner & Dance

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Caribbean Centre
Community Events

Essex Genealogy November Presentation: Road Trip

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Essex County Library - Kingsville Branch
Community Events

SWYSC Youth Recreational Indoor Soccer League

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Central Park Athletics
Theatre Events

GHOST LIGHT PLAYERS PRESENTS: OKNO

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Atellier Virginianne Gallery of Sho - Art, Spirit & Performance
Arts Events

Triennial Artist Talks at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Christmas Events

Super Santa Run/Walk 2017

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Amherstburg
Christmas Events

Christmas Craft Show

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Christmas Events

Christmas Crafts at the AMA Sportsmen Club

Saturday November 18th, 2017
468 Lowes Sideroad
Community Events

Vedic Astrology Readings with Rula Bazzi

Saturday November 18th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Christmas Events

Kingsville Santa Claus Parade

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Down Town Kingsville
Arts Events

14th Annual Art Exhibition by Rashmi Dadwal

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Artspeak Gallery
Christmas Events

Holiday Craft Show

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Arts Events

Burlesque class and Pastie making: Sip and Shake

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Villians Beastro
Christmas Events

Walkerville Holiday Walk 2017

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Walkerville, Ontario
Christmas Events

Kingsville Christmas House Tour

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Kingsville
Christmas Events

Ho Ho Hopen House 2017

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Suchiu Art & Framing
Christmas Events

Gingerbread Warming House

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park
Theatre Events

Lysistrata by Korda

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Kordazone Theatre
Arts Events

Windsor’s First Rock & Gem & Jewelry Show

Saturday November 18th, 2017
The Market Square
Christmas Events

Amherstburg River Lights

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park and Navy Yard Park
Christmas Events

Santa Arrives At Tecumseh Mall

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Tecumseh Mall
Christmas Events

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Lakeside Park
Charity Events

Adopton Event & Dog Wash

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Pet Valu Amherstburg
Christmas Events

Ignite the Night

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Amherstburg Town Square
Christmas Events

River Lights Winter Festival

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Amherstburg Parks and Downtown Core
Christmas Events

Holiday Vendor Blender

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Kingsville Legion
Music Events

The Gordian Knot United

Saturday November 18th, 2017
The Capitol Theatre
Christmas Events

Holiday Vendor Blender

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Kingsville Legion
Music Events

Tia McGraff – Crazy Beautiful North American Tour Comes to Mackenzie Hall

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Mackenzie Hall
Food Events

BARBADOS’ 51st ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION DINNER AND DANCE

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Caribbean Centre
Christmas Events

Holiday Organizing: Finding Peace in a Time of Chaos

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Windsor Public Library - Budimir Branch
Arts Events

J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History

Saturday November 18th, 2017
Sunday November 19th, 2017

Arts Events

J.P. Wiser’s: A Photographic History

Sunday November 19th, 2017
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday November 19th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Music Events

Greater Windsor Concert Band 20th Anniversary Concert

Sunday November 19th, 2017
Water's Edge Event Centre
Health Events

Crawling to Cruising Mom & Baby Yoga

Sunday November 19th, 2017
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Christmas Events

Holiday Gifts & More

Sunday November 19th, 2017
Royal Canadian Legion Col. Paul Poisson Branch 261
Arts Events

14th Annual Art Exhibition by Rashmi Dadwal

Sunday November 19th, 2017
Artspeak Gallery
Christmas Events

Kingsville Christmas House Tour

Sunday November 19th, 2017
Kingsville
Christmas Events

Ho Ho Hopen House 2017

Sunday November 19th, 2017
Suchiu Art & Framing
Charity Events

1st Annual Rock 4 WRYM Benefit Concert to support the Windsor Residence for Young Men

Sunday November 19th, 2017
Players Sports Club
Christmas Events

Gingerbread Warming House

Sunday November 19th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park
Music Events

4th Wall Music Presents: Debussy Unmasked

Sunday November 19th, 2017
The Capitol Theatre
Arts Events

Windsor’s First Rock & Gem & Jewelry Show

Sunday November 19th, 2017
The Market Square
Christmas Events

Amherstburg River Lights

Sunday November 19th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park and Navy Yard Park
Charity Events

ECS STOUT AND ABOUT!

Sunday November 19th, 2017
Good Time Charly Bar & Grill
Christmas Events

Santa Arrives At Devonshire Mall

Sunday November 19th, 2017
Devonshire Mall
Christmas Events

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Sunday November 19th, 2017
Lakeside Park
Community Events

Deck the Halls – Christmas Bazaar

Sunday November 19th, 2017
Atlas Tube Centre

