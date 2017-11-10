ClearNow
-2 °C
28 °F
Partly CloudyFri
-2 °C
29 °F		Mostly CloudySat
3 °C
38 °F		Chance of RainSun
5 °C
41 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday November 10th, 2017

Posted at 10:14am

Tecumseh
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Town of Tecumseh is looking to hear from residents and will be conducting a telephone survey beginning November 13th to November 27th.

Random phone calls will be made to 400 residents across all four wards by Probe Research Inc.  The survey will cover issues such as quality of life, municipal operations and services, top of mind issues, customer service and communications.

If residents receive a call they are asked to take time to answer questions about these important issues.  If residents do not receive a call, they may still participate in an online version of the survey by visiting the Town’s website at www.tecumseh.ca after November 15th.

“The results of similar surveys in 2014 and 2016 have assisted Council and Administration in maintaining a commitment to service excellence.” said Mayor Gary McNamara.

A final report with survey findings will be presented to Council and provided to the public early in the new year.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.