The Town of Tecumseh is looking to hear from residents and will be conducting a telephone survey beginning November 13th to November 27th.

Random phone calls will be made to 400 residents across all four wards by Probe Research Inc. The survey will cover issues such as quality of life, municipal operations and services, top of mind issues, customer service and communications.

If residents receive a call they are asked to take time to answer questions about these important issues. If residents do not receive a call, they may still participate in an online version of the survey by visiting the Town’s website at www.tecumseh.ca after November 15th.

“The results of similar surveys in 2014 and 2016 have assisted Council and Administration in maintaining a commitment to service excellence.” said Mayor Gary McNamara.

A final report with survey findings will be presented to Council and provided to the public early in the new year.