The South Windsor Recreation Complex has been renamed the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex after a partnership between the city and Capri was announced Wednesday morning.

“The partnership with Capri, like the other naming rights and sponsorships that we have, will help City staff enhance and improve what’s offered in the way of programming, events and facility upgrades”, said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “This is a wonderful facility, the third busiest in the City, and now we have a great local company to partner with at it”.

Capri’s was the winning bid in a request for proposals process that amounts to a 10-year agreement that includes a cash donation and product allowance in exchange for naming rights and signage to the building.

The owners of Capri Pizzeria are Kevin Kalaydjian, Sue Kalaydjian and Jim Koumoutsidis. “We think this partnership is a natural,” said the group. “While all ten of our franchise operations are within the Windsor-Essex region, our home location and history has deep roots in South Windsor. As a local business, we are proud to be heavily involved in the communities we service and look forward to a long association at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.”