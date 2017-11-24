The Special Investigations Unit has terminated an investigation into the arrest last month of a 31-year-old man by officers with the Windsor Police Service (WPS).

According to officials, shortly before midnight on Tuesday, October 24th, 2017, officers were in the area of Capitol Street and Lillian Avenue when they located a man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants. The man fled on foot, and the officers followed him to the rear of a residence on Vanier Street.

The man was arrested and taken to the police station. Upon complaining of a sore hand, he was taken to hospital, and an investigation was launched.

Director Tony Loparco said, “The evidence shows the man did not sustain a serious injury. As such, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”