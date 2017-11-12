Written by For The Love of Paws:

Ginger is a 3 year old, 10 lbs Chihuahua.

She is a very sweet little girl who loves to pay and run around in her backyard and reminds you of a little fawn when she bounces around the yard,

Ginger also love to be with you and loves to give kisses! She is good on leash and improving daily on her housetraining.

Ginger is crate trained and gets along with other dogs, but has not been tested with cats,

If you’re looking for a very sweet little bundle of joy, who loves to be loved and loves in return Ginger is the dog for you.