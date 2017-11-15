Due to popular demand and a sell-out first performance at The Colosseum on January 12th, stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has added a 2nd back-to-back show on Saturday, January 13th at 9pm.

Selling out in venues across North America, Maniscalco appeals to a wide swath of audiences with skeptical observations of daily life from his take on selfies vs. ‘lonelies’ and online restaurant reviews. He provokes uncontrollable laughter with his signature style comedy that blends high-energy physical act-outs and hilariously demonstrative facial expressions. He invites his audiences to take a look at their own habits through the lens of his old-world, Italian-American upbringing, shredding modern-day society, where everyone and everything is suspect.

One of comedy’s fastest rising new stars and A-List comedians, Maniscalco was named Just For Laughs Stand Up Comedian of the Year, selected for People Magazine’s annual “Ones to Watch” package and his hit special Why Would You Do That? was declared Showtime’s most successful comedy/variety special premiere in 2016.

Tickets start at $45 Canadian + applicable taxes and will go on sale at noon on Monday, November 20th online only through caesarswindsor.com, ticketmaster.ca.

Tickets go on sale at the Box Office at noon starting on Friday, November 24th located in the main casino building on the second floor.