Written by For The Love of Paws:

Sean is a male, 31lbs 9-10 month old Terrier Cross.

From his Foster Family,

Sean, a totally adorable, super loving cuddly little guy. He has been such a great little foster pup! He is house-trained, knows simple commands (sit, lie down, shake paw) and he loves to sleep under the blankets at bedtime. Sean is great with his two furry foster sisters and his human foster sister. He has the sweetest face and even smiles. Sean will be an amazing addition to a family and will love you and cuddle you for all of his days. If you are looking for a loving and adorable pup, Sean is the pup for you.