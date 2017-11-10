As Christmas nears, Santa is helping those in need and getting his morning coffee.

On Saturday, November 25th, Tim Hortons located at 6605 Tecumseh Road East will be holding a Holiday food & toy drive. Running from 9am until 2pm, everything collected will benefit Windsor Homes Coalition Inc. and Kids First Food Bank.

Franchise owner TJ Enterprises is already experienced at helping the community: In the past, they’ve also organized food and toy drives along with family sponsorships throughout the year. As temperatures dip and the holidays arrive however, demand for assistance is higher than usual.

“Non-perishable food items such as cereal, oatmeal, canned fruits and vegetables, soups and crackers, juice boxes and even toiletries such as toilet paper, toothbrushes and toothpaste are needed,” said operations manager Kristy Robinson. “In 2016, our collection efforts yielded just over 1,500 pieces, including cereal, lunch snacks, soups, juice boxes, pasta and so much more. This year we hope to exceed that total, but more so that people will donate generously and help us help as many people as possible this season.”

Although helping others is its own reward, those donating will get a chance to win a $50 Tim’s card. Santa will also be unhand from 9am until 2pm for children and adults who refuse to grow up.

Customers with items are asked to leave them with volunteers at the front of the parking lot on November 25. Anyone who can’t make it during the food & toy drive itself can still drop off any donations to the store throughout the weekend.

It’s an event the staff believes in from the bottom to the top.

“I think people should come out and support this cause because local food banks are always in need,” said Robinson. “Not only during the holiday season, but year round. Our team hopes to build awareness of the need for local food banks in our community and help collect food and supplies for those who need assistance.”