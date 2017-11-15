The Salvation Army annual Christmas kettle campaign kickoffs this Thursday evening at the Windsor Spitfires game.

Last year, over 1,500 children received toys from The Salvation Army during the Christmas season.

“Your contribution to the Kettle Campaign will assist thousands in our community,” says Major Paul Rideout, Director of Community & Family Services. “No family or child should go without on Christmas and throughout the year.”

In 2016, The Salvation Army food bank served more than 18,000 individuals in Windsor.

“We’re proud to help kick off this year’s Kettle Campaign with The Salvation Army,” says Spitfires Community Relations Coordinator, Felicia Krautner. “As a team with deep community roots, it is extremely important for us to help people in need in our region, especially near the holiday season.”

Windsor’s 2017 Kettle Campaign goal is $315,000.

Donations can also be made online at www.FilltheKettle.com, www.SalvationArmy.ca, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.