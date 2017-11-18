RainNow
8 °C
46 °F
RainSat
8 °C
47 °F		Mostly CloudySun
3 °C
38 °F		Partly CloudyMon
7 °C
45 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Saturday November 18th, 2017

Posted at 1:10pm

Amherstburg
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


The River Lights Opening Ceremony in Amhestburg planned for Saturday evening has been rescheduled to Sunday due to the ongoing rain.

The schedule for Sunday starts with a move in town square at 5pm, the three lighting at 6pm and cookie decorating at Toddy Jones park at 5:30pm. The date of the fireworks will be determined at a later date.

The Essex Region Conservation SUPER Santa Run is still a go for tonight at 5pm. The Telus interactive playground and Gingerbread Warming House will both be open at 5pm.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.