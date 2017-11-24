Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say that their investigation started in August of 2017 involving an adult male who was believed to be involved in the trafficking of illicit drugs.

The case led investigators to believe that the suspect was attending the Greater Toronto Area to obtain illicit drugs and transporting them back to our community.

Members of the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit partnered with officers from both the Toronto Police Service and the Durham Regional Police Service.

Windsor Police applied for and were granted judicial permission to search a residence in the 2200 block of Alexandra Avenue as well as a residence in the G.T.A.

On Thursday November 23rd, 2017 at approximately 8pm members of the Windsor Police Service Emergency Services Unit arrested the subject male at his residence in the 2200 block of Alexandra Avenue without incident.

As well, officers from the Durham Regional Police Service and the Toronto Police Service were assisting in the investigation. Toronto Police Service officers arrested an adult male who was believed to be providing illicit drugs to the Windsor suspect. A residence in the G.T.A. was also secured by Toronto Police Service officers on the strength of the original Windsor Police Service investigation.

On Friday November 24th, 2017 at approximately 1am Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit members executed a search warrant on the residence in the 2200 block of Alexandra Avenue

In relation to the Windsor portion of this investigation officers seized 252.9 grams of suspected cocaine with an approximate street value of $25,290m 18.1 grams of suspected marijuana with an approximate street value of $181, $10,600 Canadian currency, and one cell phone.

Michael Ballah, a 49-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of suspected crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of suspected marijuana.

During the execution of a search warrant by Toronto Police Service at a residence identified in relation to this investigation, officers seized approximately two kilograms of cocaine and arrested one adult male.