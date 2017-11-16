

Windsor Police are looking for some stolen unmixed tannerite.

Police say that a 2017 black Toyota Rav4 with Ontario licence plate BLVN 622 was stolen from the basement parking garage of a building in the 100 block of Riverside Drive East sometime between 4pm on November 11th, 2017 and 10:30am on November 12th.

The vehicle contained 10 half pound containers of unmixed tannerite. Tannerite is the brand name of a product often used in firearm target practice. It is usually sold in a kit package. Tannerite is not explosive or flammable on its own. When mixed with other agents it can cause an explosion, but will only be triggered by a high-powered projectile. On its own, it is not a threat to public safety. A licence is required to purchase or possess tannerite.

Around 6:50pm on Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 patrol officers attended the 900 block of Windsor Avenue for a report of a man sleeping inside a unplated vehicle parked in the area.

Officers located the unoccupied black Toyota Rav4. It was confirmed that the licence plates were still outstanding, and the tannerite was not in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.