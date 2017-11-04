Last updated: Saturday November 4th, 12:46pm

A shooting that resulted in the death of a man is under investigation.

Police were called around 1:30am, Saturday, to the 1100 block of Heathfield Court in the Little River Acres area, for a report of shots that had been fired.

Officers arrived to find numerous people screaming that someone had been shot.

Police say it appeared that there had been a house party at a residence in the vicinity.

Officers found a 23 year old man who was suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and the incident was classified as a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com