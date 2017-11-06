Windsor Police continue to investigate a number of offensive graffiti incidents

Over the last few days, police say they have received a number of complaints in regards to graffiti written on random property with offensive language toward a religion.

There were also several reported incidents in early October which referenced the same religion. Most of the incidents took place in the area of College Avenue between Prince Road and Huron Church Road.

Police say that defacing public and private property is a crime and we are actively investigating these incidents.

If you see property that is defaced or damaged please report it to police so the incident can be documented and investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.