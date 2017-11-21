Police have released photos of two men believed responsible for an assault on Ouellette Avenue in October.

Officers were called to the area of Ouellette Avenue and Tuscarora Street at 2:20am on Thursday October 19th for a report that a male victim was assaulted by two men after leaving a nearby business.

Paramedics attended to the injured male who was subsequently transported to hospital with serious injuries to his head and face.

Investigation revealed that the victim was involved in an altercation and was forced to the ground. Both male suspects proceeded to assault the victim while he was on the ground.

Anyone able to identify the suspects is asked to call police.