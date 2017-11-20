The liquidation sales continue at all Sears Canada locations, including Devonshire mall.

Discounts range from 25% to 60% off on the majority of products, including new Christmas decorations.

Sales are expected to last until early January and will include all inventory, furniture, and fixtures of the stores.

The Company says that they will continue to accept Sears gift cards and redeem Sears Club Points during the liquidation period.

During the liquidation period, all sales will be final and not returnable or exchangeable.