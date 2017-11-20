Mostly CloudyNow
5 °C
41 °F
Partly CloudyMon
7 °C
45 °F		Chance of RainTue
9 °C
48 °F		ClearWed
2 °C
35 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday November 20th, 2017

Posted at 11:00am

Business
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The liquidation sales continue at all Sears Canada locations, including Devonshire mall.

Discounts range from 25% to 60% off on the majority of products, including new Christmas decorations.

Sales are expected to last until early January and will include all inventory, furniture, and fixtures of the stores.

The Company says that they will continue to accept Sears gift cards and redeem Sears Club Points during the liquidation period.

During the liquidation period, all sales will be final and not returnable or exchangeable.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.