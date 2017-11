The Capitol Theatre was filled with kids and laughs with the Teddy Bear Holiday Jam taking place Saturday afternoon, presented by Ziter Pharmacy.

Young ones were encouraged to bring their favorite teddy bear and enjoy a great afternoon with Dan the Music Man. Attendees were able to enjoy games on stage, music, singing along, and even being part of the “band.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the Holiday Program of the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Foundation.