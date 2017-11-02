If you got stopped by a R.I.D.E. Program on Tecumseh Road East, Thursday afternoon, you’ll know it was for an extra special cause.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving launched their 2017 Project Red Ribbon campaign with the help of local emergency agencies and a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program just out in front of Kennedy High School on Tecumseh.

Police officers stopped traffic in both directions, asked drivers if they had been drinking, and handed out free ice scrapers and red MADD ribbons.

Windsor-Essex MADD community leader Chaouki Hamka put together the event and said the 30-year-old Red Ribbon campaign is still going strong with its message that drunk driving kills.

Hamka stressed that impaired driving is the number one criminal cause of death in Canada.