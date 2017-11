Construction is moving along quickly on the new Science Research and Innovation Facility on the University of Windsor campus. The structural steel is complete and electrical and HVAC work has started inside.

In total, $14.95 million will be provided by the Government of Canada, $2.56 million will be provided by the Province of Ontario, and an additional $12.8 million will be contributed by the University of Windsor.

It is expected to be completed by April 2018.