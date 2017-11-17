City of Windsor staff are busy preparing the rinks at Lanspeary Park and Charles Clark Square for the upcoming season.

Weather permitting, they plan to have Lanspeary ice ready for rentals on Sunday, November 26th, 2017 and free public skating the following Tuesday, November 28th.

During skating season, public skating is free at Lanspeary, Tuesday through Friday between 4pm and 5pm each day and Sundays from 1pm to 3pm.

The boars went up this week at Charles Clark Square, and weather permitting the downtown rink will be ready for use in early December. Supervised hours will be from 3:30pm to 10:30pm weekdays and 8:30am to 10:30pm on weekends.