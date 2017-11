OPP are trying to track down the owner of some found money.

They say that on November 15th, 2017 a customer attended a Tecumseh business and dropped a significant quantity of cash in the store prior to leaving.

The store clerk has turned the money over to the OPP.

If anyone has information regarding this found money, they are urged to contact the Tecumseh OPP detachment at 519-735-2424 to provide proof of ownership.