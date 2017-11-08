One person has been charged after a two vehicle crash Tuesday evening .

OPP say it happened around 6pm on Highway 3 between North Malden Road and Essex County Road 23 in Essex.

They say that a blue Chevrolet and a green Jeep collided head-on causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

The driver and passenger in the Jeep were treated for minor injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured but exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

Celso Limpinho-Carapau age 24 from Leamington has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and drive motor vehicle in excess of 80 mg alcohol.

His drivers’ licence has been suspended and his vehicle has been seized.

Highway 3 was closed for approximately 2 hours while the investigation was completed