Do you know of an organization or individual who has made a significant environmental contribution to the Essex Region? If so, Essex Region Conservation wants to hear from you.

“Environmental sustainability is critically important to ensuring that our region remains the Place for Life,” says Danielle Breault Stuebing, Director of Communications and Outreach Services.

The 2017 Conservation Awards will honour and recognize those in the community who have made outstanding contributions towards improving our natural environment, sustaining and enriching the Essex Region as the Place for Life.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.erca.org/conservation-awards

Nominations close on Friday, December 15th, 2017. The awards, presented since 1992, will be announced at ERCA’s Annual General Meeting in January 2018.