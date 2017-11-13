The Town of Essex has appointmented of Alex Denonville as the towns new Manager of Communications.

Denonville will be responsible for public engagement and communications efforts for the town, working with all departments to ensure citizens are made aware of the many projects and programs happening.

Most recently, Denonville held the position of Events Planner with the Essex Region Conservation Authority, where he organized public events designed to engage and educate the public on the importance of environmental conservation. Before that, he was the Communication Coordinator for Athabasca County, a rural municipality in Northern Alberta, where he developed and implemented the county’s first communications plan. He also worked as a journalist in Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

“Alex brings a wide range of experience that will serve him, and our citizens, well in this position,” says CAO Donna Hunter. “We look forward to having him continue the important work of engaging and informing people about the great things happening in our town.”