Written by For The Love of Paws:

Motty is a very handsome Labrador Retriever who just turned 6 years old and came to us from our friends in Lebanon.

From his Foster Mom,

Motty is an absolute sweetheart! He is an A+ snuggler and quite the gentleman. He loves going for walks, he requires a small amount of correction for pulling but walks well and loves meeting people and other dogs. He enjoys being outside and playing with you or other dogs, don’t let his age fool you he has a fun and playful side and can be a real goofball. In the house Motty is calm and a real couch potato, he loves to snuggle up to you and will remind you to give him love if you have the nerve to stop petting him lol. Motty is such a friendly dog, he loves people, dogs and even cats, he shares very well with other dogs and will let you take anything from him. He can be given free reign of the house when you’re away and at night with no issues, he is such a good boy. He does love to chew so having lots of appropriate things around will keep him very happy and out of trouble. This guy is also very smart and obedient, he learns very quickly with positive reinforcement and does not require a firm handler. He has very good manners, his one weakness is containing his excitement to see you when you come home and can sometimes jump up, however he responds very quickly when told not to and will immediately sit so he can get affection. I have yet to hear him bark and he is fully housetrained. Motty has had a knee injury in his past, it does not cause him any discomfort or slow him down however like most big dogs he would benefit from being on a joint supplement and keeping him at a healthy weight. He really is a wonderful dog and would make a wonderful companion. Motty has waited a long time for a family of his own and this sweet boy will pay you back tenfold in love and loyalty.