Caesars Windsor has announced that the Mariah Carey show, scheduled for Friday, November 17th has been canceled due to artist illness.

At this time, the show will not be rescheduled.

For ticket refunds:

•If purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, please bring proof of purchase and/or tickets to the Box Office, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 pm and midnight on show nights.

•If purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster, refunds will be processed automatically using your method of payment. For help, call 1-855-985-HELP (4357).