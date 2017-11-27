Over 30 charges were laid after a joint traffic blitz on the 401 Sunday.

OPP say that they were joined by Windsor Police, and carried out an aircraft enforcement patrol and commercial motor vehicle enforcement.

In total, there were 32 speeding violations, one suspended driver charged, two other highway traffic act offences and commercial motor vehicle offences of following too closely.

During this initiative, a vehicle was stopped and the driver charged for travelling in excess of 145 kilometers per hour in a 100 kilometer per hour zone.

“In leveraging the experience and resources of Windsor Police Service, HSD and our Essex County TMU, the impact has been significant and noticed by the public. The integrated model builds upon our capacity and we will be continuing with our partnerships throughout the busy holiday season,” said Inspector Glenn Miller of the Essex County OPP