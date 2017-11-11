Dozens of charges were laid during an area joint forces operation on Thursday, November 9th, 2017.

Windsor Police, along with the Ontario Provincial Police and Lasalle Police targeted speeding, aggressive driving and distracted drivers at an area of EC Row and Highway 3. This resulted in a total of 118 tickets, including two suspended driving charges.

Windsor Police also partnered with LaSalle Police for RIDE programs at an area in Windsor and Lasalle. Officers checked a total of 238 vehicles and issued five roadside tests. This resulted in four Provincial Offence Notices.