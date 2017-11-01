The City of Windsor Employment and Training Services is hosting a job fair on Monday, November 6th, 2017.

Employers looking to hire include Peter Anthony Designs, St. Clair Beach Retirement, Armando’s/Tecumseh, Dimanti Stone Works and FCF Custom Fabrication Inc.

It takes place at the Employment and Training Services office in suite 101 at 400 City Hall Square East from 9am to 3pm.

You must bring your SIN number and resume and be prepared for an interview.

Employers will not be on site.