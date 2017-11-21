With laughter and music fresh in their minds, a local club is prepared to celebrate another tradition.

On Saturday, November 25th, the Teutonia Club will hold their annual kirchweih Festival. Taking place at the Fogolar Furlan Club (located at 1800 North Service Road,) doors open at 4 p.m. and a roasted chicken dinner will be served an hour later. Teutonia club’s youth group is providing entertainment for the evening with the band Harmony playing music starting at 7pm as well.

For those unfamiliar with the German Catholic celebration, it originated to dedicate a village church: This was held in the Bavaria and Danube areas of Donauschwab Germans.

“It was typically held on the feast day of the patron saint, or on the day of the laying of the foundation stone of the church (Kirche.)” said Teutonia Club treasurer, Ann Boies. “A Rosemary bush is decorated with ribbons and was blessed by the priest. Rosemary symbolized virility, and the men wore a sprig as a boutonniere on their wedding day. During the performance the bush is auctioned off to the highest bidder. The KIrchweih Strauss (Bush) is said to bring the lucky couple a long and prosperous relationship.”

An auction that usually lasts 45 minutes will be held for a Rosemary bush at the event. After dinner, Harmony will play a march in for the youth group and the highest bidders get to take it home. Following the auction, there’s also a grand march out for the youth group and winning couple.

This is only one part of the festival’s authenticity however.

“The band is a German band and will play authentic German songs from polkas to waltzes and tangos for attendees to dance to,” said Boies. “This event is a sign of the End of Harvesting and Giving Thanks after the hard work is done — it’s time to celebrate.”

kirchweih Festival comes a month after a successful Octoberfest for the Teutonia Club. Members have hosted the event for about 50 years and 120 people came in 2017. Admission for this celebration is $30 for members and $35 for the general public.

For those interested, tickets can be reserved by leaving a message at 519-969-3815: Someone will call back to confirm requests within a day.