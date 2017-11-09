Saturday morning, the Windsor-Essex community is invited to come together and honour the men and women of the Canadian Military, past and present.

Each November 11th, Canadians pay tribute to the sacrifices of those who have served their country in the military in times of war and peace.

Downtown Windsor:

The annual Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Cenotaph in City Hall Square starts at 11am. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 10:45am.

Harrow:

The annual Remembrance Day Parade and Service at 1:30pm with a parade from the Legion to the new Cenotaph at Harrow Veterans Memorial Park. The service at the Cenotaph starts at 1:45pm.

Essex:

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 201 will march from the Essex Legion Hall to Essex United Church starting at 9:45am. A service at the cenotaph will be followed by a church service, with a return to the Legion at 11:30am.

Amherstburg:

Amherstburg’s Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 157 will parade through downtown starting at 10:30am. The parade will proceed down Richmond Street to the cenotaph for Remembrance Ceremony and wreath laying at 11am. After the ceremony, the parade will conclude the precession by returning to Amherstburg’s Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 157.

Belle River:

A parade starts at 10:30am from the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 399 and heads down Notre Dame turn on Ouellette and arrive at the Belle River Cenotaph for a ceremony at 11am.

Kingsville:

The parade starts at the Sykes Funeral Home parking lot at 10:45am and heada to the Cenotaph located outside the Kingsville Legion for the Remembrance Day Ceremony at 11am.

LaSalle:

Takes place on November 10th at 11am at the LaSalle Cenotaph Park.