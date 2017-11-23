The Windsor Public Library downtown branch is holding a gigantic book sale on Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd.

There will be thousands of titles to choose from, covering all genres of reading and viewing tastes. Hardcover books and trade paperbacks will be priced at $2 with mass market and small paperbacks at $1, but we’re encouraging everyone to pick up a plastic bag and fill it with books for only $2 or fill a cardboard box for $5. They supply the bags and boxes.

Fiction is by far the largest genre for sale, but there will be plenty of biographies, history, self-help and how-to items also available.

The books and DVDs are for sale because of a de-selection process which has made them surplus to need or classified them as out-of-date. Donated items not needed are also for sale. Books will be sorted by subject.

This year there is a large selection of materials in Arabic, Chinese, Croatian, German, Hungarian, Italian, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Spanish and Urdu.

The sale runs from 9am to 5pm both days.