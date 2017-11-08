

With the warm weather, many trees are slow to drop their leaves, so the Town of LaSalle has added an additional leaf collection date for residents on Saturday, December 2nd.

Leaf pick-up will take place on Saturday, November 18th as originally scheduled.

LaSalle residents are reminded to place leaves at the curb in paper yard waste bags, cardboard boxes and/or garbage pails. Leaves will not be collected in plastic bags. These final collections are for leaves only; yard waste will not be collected. Yard waste (except for grass clippings) is free to drop off at the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority Public Drop Off Depot.

The leaves are delivered to Fighting Island and are used as compost on the island.