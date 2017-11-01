OvercastNow
Wednesday November 1st, 2017

Posted at 5:16pm

LaSalle
LaSalle police are looking to identify this suspect.

Police say that he stole ‘Beats by Dre’ pair of headphones, and a Garmin tracker watch from the Shoppers Drug Mart on Malden Road on Tuesday.

He is described as a white male, 5’10”, with a medium build. He had pockmarks on face, light brown ‘chinstrap’ beard and mustache.  He was wearing a black hat with white logo on the front left side near the brim, black vest with grey long sleeve hooded sweatshirt underneath and open in the front to reveal colourful t-shirt, dark pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-969-5210.

