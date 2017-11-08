During the month of October brand new exercise equipment was installed at the Vollmer Complex Fitness Centre.

The 12 new machines replaced old equipment and provided a major upgrade to the current workout offerings of the fitness centre. The machines include new treadmills, a recumbent stepper, a TRX S-Frame and more. It comes just in time for a special milestone for the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.

“In 2018, the Vollmer Complex will celebrate its 10th birthday. The equipment in the fitness centre was due for an upgrade,” said Julie Turnbull, Supervisor of Programming. “We have replaced some equipment and have added some new pieces to give our members the opportunity to improve and maintain their health and wellness in the best possible way.”

To Celebrate, the centre will host an Open House on Saturday, December 2nd from 10am to 2pm.