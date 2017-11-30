The Town of LaSalle is planning a huge holiday celebration this Saturday at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.

LaSalle’s Holiday Shopping Bonanza opens to the public at 8am. Talented, local vendors will be setting up shop in the halls of the Vollmer Complex to bring visitors beautiful, hand-crafted goods fit for the whole family. Vendors include Scentsy, Norwex and Epicure, plus many more. In addition to handmade items, shoppers can purchase things like specialty teas, soaps, herbal products and much more! It is the best one-day-only, one-stop-shop in LaSalle featuring over 25 vendors to get your holiday shopping done early. The marketplace will be open until 2pm.

Visitors 16 and older will be offered fresh fruit and water between 8am and 2pm at the Vollmer Fitness Centre Open House. Stop in to try out the brand new, state-of-the-art gym equipment for free between 7am and 8pm.

In addition to getting gifts for your family, LaSalle’s Sparky’s Toy Drive will also be in attendance collecting gifts for kids in need.