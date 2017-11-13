A focus group for seniors will take place at the LaSalle Civic Centre on Thursday, November 16th for residents of the town aged 60 and over.

The focus group is being held to engage the senior population in LaSalle. At the March 7th, 2017 Council Meeting, administration provided Council with a report in response to Councillor Mike Akpata’s Notice of Motion to review the possibilities of having a Seniors Advisory Committee. Council chose to host a Seniors Focus Group session twice per year, once in fall and once in spring.

The focus group will run from 6pm to 7pm.

Seniors who are interested in taking part should please register by Tuesday, November 14th, by calling 519-969-7770, ext. 1262 or by emailing [email protected]