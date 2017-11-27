Do you live in LaSalle have a question that you would like to ask?

The town invites you to drop by their open house taking place on Thursday, November 30th, 2017 from 4pm to 7pm at the LaSalle Civic Centre.

Each municipal department, including LaSalle Fire and LaSalle Police, will have staff available to answer your questions.

There will be information about LaSalle Transit, fire safety, LaSalle Emergency Alerts System, personal safety, I Don’t Flush Campaign, water billing services, 2018 proposed budget, Ontario Marriage Licences, Civil Marriage Ceremonies, Building Permits, child, youth and adult programming, fitness centre membership options, Active Living LaSalle and the 2018 Municipal Election.

There will be refreshments served by volunteers from Life After Fifty, and children’s activities provided by the LaSalle Branch of the Essex County Library.

There will also be giveaways and you can enter our draw to win some prizes.