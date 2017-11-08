Last updated: Wednesday November 8th, 9:15am

Caesars Windsor is closing The Artist Café effective immediately, and expanding the hours of operation for Legends Sports Bar.

There is no word on how many jobs will be lost, but the casino says that they will be working on transfer provisions under their collective agreement and on early retirement programs.

“Layoffs are always a last resort. After careful consideration of all of our options, we have made this difficult decision. Caesars Windsor must remain competitive to ensure the overall health of our business and secure the jobs of more than 2,500 employees into the future,” said Kevin Laforet, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment.

In addition, the casino announced a Property Enhancement Plan that will see multi-million dollar investment in Caesars Windsor’s Four Diamond hotel.

Starting in early 2018, all 389 rooms in the Forum tower will be remodeled, receiving a refreshing, modern makeover by Toronto-based, Canadian designers mackaywong.