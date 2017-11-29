

Improvements could come to Transit Windsors popular 1C route.

Transit Windsor administration is recommending a service enhancement that would see the Transway 1C run every 10 minutes from 7am to 6pm.

They say this improvement will “assist in alleviating the overloading of buses, as well as running time issues since there are additional buses on the route.”

The move of more University of Windsor programs to the downtown in the winter is also expected to attract additional ridership.

The enhancements will come with no cost to the taxpayer but would be fully funded from the proceeds of the UPass along with increased ridership revenue.

The proposal will head to City Council during 2018 budget deliberations.