Mostly CloudyNow
3 °C
37 °F
ClearTue
8 °C
46 °F		RainWed
6 °C
43 °F		OvercastThu
4 °C
40 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday November 14th, 2017

Posted at 9:00am

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is kicking off a longstanding community tradition on Wednesday, November 15th with the official launch of the 31st Annual Tree of Lights Campaign.

Members of the community are encouraged to participate in making a difference in how Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare delivers care with proceeds from this year’s campaign going to support the downtown Transitional Stability Centre.

Each supporter will receive a paper ornament which they can place on the tree in the hospital lobby as well as bring one home to place on their own tree.

For more information, visit https://www.changinglivestogetherfoundation.org.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.