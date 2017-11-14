Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is kicking off a longstanding community tradition on Wednesday, November 15th with the official launch of the 31st Annual Tree of Lights Campaign.

Members of the community are encouraged to participate in making a difference in how Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare delivers care with proceeds from this year’s campaign going to support the downtown Transitional Stability Centre.

Each supporter will receive a paper ornament which they can place on the tree in the hospital lobby as well as bring one home to place on their own tree.

For more information, visit https://www.changinglivestogetherfoundation.org.