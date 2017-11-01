The Windsor-Essex County Health is encouraging homeowners in Windsor and Essex County to apply for a free radon test kit to measure the radon level in their homes.

The Health Unit will distribute 1,000 radon test kits to area homeowners who qualify.

The Canadian guideline for radon levels in a home is 200 Becquerel’s per cubic metre (Bq/m3). Results from last year’s study data show that 15% of homes in Windsor-Essex have radon levels above the guideline.

“Our goal for this year’s study is to continue to raise awareness of the risks of radon gas, and encourage all homeowners to test their homes to find out their levels” says Karen Lukic, Health Promotion Specialist for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. “Many people are not aware that radon gas is in almost every home, and that levels can be high in one house, while the one next door is safe.

For more information on radon, visit the Health Unit website.